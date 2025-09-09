Whelehans Wines Leads the Way with Green Initiatives and Industry Recognition

Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or a novice, Whelehans Wines offers a personalised experience that brings the world of wine to your doorstep.

As a leading wine retailer, Whelehans Wines is committed to its sustainability programme.

In 2024, the company conducted an energy efficiency audit supported by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). This report, undertaken by WATT Footprint, became the catalyst for a number of significant future-proofing initiatives. This included the installation of 49 solar panels supported by SEAI grants; the replacement of a three-metre dairy wall refrigerator with a locally made state-of-the-art energy-efficient unit from Novum, supported by the Local Enterprise Office’s energy efficiency grant; the replacement of all fluorescent lighting with cutting-edge LED solutions from Linea Light; and the replacement of a diesel delivery van with the new electric Volkswagen Buzz.

These initiatives led to Whelehans Wines being recognised at a number of prestigious award ceremonies. In the Retail Excellence Ireland Awards 2024, the company was shortlisted as a top-five contender in the Sustainable Retailer of the Year category. Also in 2024, the company secured a win as the Retailer of the Year at the WATT Footprint Awards.

This year, Whelehans is working with Emerald Power to monitor its CO2 emissions and is continuing its partnership with WATT Footprint, this time on its recently released smart metering system.

Whelehans Wines, established in 2014 by David Whelehan, is a distinguished wine retailer located in Loughlinstown, south Co Dublin. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, David has cultivated a team of knowledgeable professionals, offering an extensive selection of wines from around the globe.

The store features a dedicated wine-tasting bar and a state-of-the-art WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) accredited wine school, providing customers with opportunities to deepen their wine knowledge and appreciation. Learn more at www.whelehanswines.ie.