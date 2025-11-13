Discover Design Gifts At The RIAI Bookshop

Located at 8 Merrion Square, the RIAI Bookshop is a destination for all lovers of buildings, interiors and garden design. Just in time for Christmas, the shelves are fully stocked with a wide selection of books covering historic buildings, modern architecture and contemporary interiors. For those thinking of renovating and extending, there are practical guides and plenty of books full of inspiration.

The shop also features books covering urban studies, travel guides, landscape design and an exciting range of children’s books on architecture. A speciality is Irish interest − books that tell the story of our rich built heritage and Ireland’s world-leading architects.

The RIAI bookshop stocks limited edition prints of four historic buildings: The GPO, Dublin by Francis Johnston; Kings Inns, Dublin by James Gandon; Town Hall, Cork by Murray & Denny; and Armagh Courthouse, Armagh by Francis Johnston. They are reproduced in beautiful, high-quality lithographic art prints. Limited edition of 150 print

Ireland’s only specialist architectural and design bookshop is open to the general public from 9.00 to 5.00 (Monday – Friday), orders can be placed online at info@riai.ie or 01 676 1703. Pop in for a visit and the team will be happy to help you find the perfect Christmas gift.