From Wembley to Philadelphia: New National Library Of Ireland Exhibition Unites Images From Live Aid Concerts At The National Photographic Archive

The National Library of Ireland (NLI) is proud to announce Live Aid at the National Library of Ireland, a new photographic exhibition at the National Photographic Archive on Meeting House Square in Temple Bar.

In this exhibition, more than 70 photographs and images have been carefully curated from the Band Aid Trust Archive, generously donated to the NLI in 2017.

Through a series of striking displays, the exhibition brings audiences on a visual journey of the Live Aid concerts, capturing behind-the-scenes preparations, atmosphere and iconic performances by bands and artists on both sides of the Atlantic as the day unfolded.

From Status Quo, U2 and David Bowie in London to Black Sabbath and Run DMC in Philadelphia, Live Aid at the NLI immerses visitors in the scale and spirit of this iconic event from the intimacy of the National Photographic Archive.

The exhibition’s programming will also include a series of outreach initiatives by the NLI, examining Ireland’s understanding of Ethiopia in the post-Live Aid era and the country’s rich cultural traditions, past and present. Visit www.nli.ie for details of the full programme of free events.

This FREE exhibition is open to the public daily (10.00am – 4.00pm).