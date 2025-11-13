Opera in Ireland is Having a Moment

Opera in Ireland has rarely felt as alive as it does today. From packed houses and new commissions to opera on tour in towns across the country, there’s a renewed sense of excitement around the art form and Irish National Opera (INO) is proud to be a significant part of that momentum.

Since its founding in 2018, INO has brought together outstanding Irish and international artists to create productions that are fresh, imaginative, groundbreaking and of the highest artistic standards. Whether staging a timeless classic like La bohème and La traviata, or bold new works, the company’s aim is simple: to make great opera happen in Ireland and to share it as widely as possible.

That sharing takes many forms, from touring towns around the country and collaborating with schools and community groups to creating innovative technology that helps opera reach audiences far beyond the stage. Behind every production is a group of people whose support keeps the curtain rising: the INO Members.

A Community of Opera Lovers

Becoming an INO Member is about more than supporting opera. It’s about belonging to a community that values creativity and connection. Members help the company take ambitious ideas from rehearsal room to the stage, commission new works and keep opera thriving for future generations. In return, they’re invited behind the scenes to masterclasses, post-performance receptions, special events and conversations with the artists whose work they make possible. It’s a closer, more personal way to experience the art form and to see what goes into creating those unforgettable moments on stage.

The Next Act

Irish National Opera’s Spring 2026 season promises more of what audiences have come to love: the familiar, the unexpected and the utterly beautiful. For anyone who loves live performance, becoming an INO Member is a simple but meaningful way to be part of that story: not just as a spectator but as a trailblazing supporter. Opera may have a grand reputation but at its heart it’s about people coming together to feel something real. Come and be part of the journey.

Find out more at http://irishnationalopera.ie/support/individual-giving.