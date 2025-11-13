Panti Bliss Leads DCCI ‘Made Local’ Christmas Campaign Celebrating Irish Design And Craft

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has launched its annual Made Local winter campaign focusing on the gifting season, with brand ambassador Dr Panti Bliss.

This Christmas, as shoppers search for gifts for their loved ones, DCCI is encouraging consumers to discover, experience and support beautiful products by local makers across the country. Made Local celebrates the exceptional talent, skill and creativity of Ireland’s designers and makers.

This year’s Made Local campaign, fronted by Panti Bliss, celebrates the spirit of community and grassroots energy that has always been central to Ireland’s greatest movements. “Ten years on from the Marriage Equality Referendum, we’re reminded that real change – whether for people or for communities — starts at the grassroots. Made Local reflects this approach. It’s about supporting what’s homegrown, authentic and uniquely Irish. This Christmas, when you choose a Made Local gift, you’re standing behind local makers, supporting communities and celebrating the best of who we are,” said the performer and activist.

Christmas is an important time of year for Ireland’s design and craft sector, both for the makers and retailers, and this year DCCI is highlighting the difference consumers can make by buying products made locally. Almost 1,500 DCCI designers and makers and over 350 retailers across Ireland take part in Made Local each year. Research, carried out by Amárach on behalf of DCCI, shows that supporting local businesses is the number one factor influencing the decision to purchase Made Local products (67%), while Christmas remains the key occasion when Irish adults are most likely to buy Irish craft items (52%).

“In today’s world, sustainability and community matter more than ever, and supporting local design and craft is a powerful choice. Choosing a Made Local gift this Christmas means choosing something that carries true meaning, while also supporting livelihoods across the country and strengthening Ireland’s creative economy,” commented Alan Dillon TD, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment with special responsibility for Employment, Small Business and Retail and the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment with special responsibility for Circular Economy.

“We are proud to showcase the extraordinary talent of our members, whose work brings beauty and lasting value into homes at Christmas and beyond,” commented Mary Blanchfield, CEO of DCCI.

For a full list of Irish craft and design makers and retailers participating in Made Local 2025, visit DCCI’s online directory at www.madelocal.ie and join the conversation by following @dccireland and #MadeLocal.