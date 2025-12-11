Give the Christmas Gift of Relaxation at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa

Why not give someone special the chance to unwind and reconnect with friends and family this Christmas with a gift voucher from the award-winning Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa? Located just outside Clonakilty in stunning West Cork, on Inchydoney’s Blue Flag beaches, the hotel’s unrivalled Atlantic Ocean views offer the perfect get-away-from-it-all setting.

For the food-lover in your life, the hotel’s dining options—both the recently refreshed Gulfstream Restaurant and the more laid-back Dunes Bar & Bistro—make the most of the bountiful supply of local West Cork food produce and suppliers that surround Inchydoney. Delicious ingredients are brought to life by Inchydoney’s talented chefs to create mouth-watering and memorable meal times.

Home to Ireland’s first Thalassotherapy Spa, fresh sea water is pumped from the Atlantic Ocean into Inchydoney’s heated sea water pool daily, allowing you all the wonderful benefits of sea water without facing the chill of winter. The sea water treatments are a perfect antidote to a busy life, and the island spa’s relaxation areas allow you to do exactly that.

All this comes before relaxing in an ocean-view room, lulled to sleep by the sound of the waves below. If you’re looking to stretch both body and mind, complimentary yoga in the purpose-built Fastnet Studio will bring a calm serenity to anyone’s stay.

For a stocking filler that’s bound to make someone smile, gift vouchers for Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa start from just €25 and can be exchanged or used in part as payment for overnight accommodation, weekend or midweek breaks, or special offers. They can be redeemed in all areas of the hotel, including Dunes Pub & Bistro.

To book or find out more, go to www.inchydoneyisland.com