Invest in Your Health and Wealth: 35% Tax Back on EIIS

Jonathan Amm

Founder & CEO

Wild Atlantic Health

In an era where Irish consumers are increasingly prioritising health and longevity, Cork based Wild Atlantic Health is making waves in the wellness sector.

Founded in 2022 by CEO Jonathan Amm, this dynamic Irish SME delivers personalised home testing kits and premium ethical supplements, empowering people to optimise their health and well-being. Whether you’re a weekend warrior pushing fitness boundaries, a professional athlete fine-tuning performance, or simply aiming to age gracefully, Wild Atlantic’s ethos—”Health Your Way”—resonates at all ages and life stages.

The company’s growth trajectory is impressive: turnover doubled last year through expanded channels, including health stores, direct-to-consumer online sales, as well as practitioner partnerships. At its core is a convenient at-home testing model that eliminates guesswork. Customers prick a finger for a blood drop, mail it back, and receive emailed results pinpointing deficiencies in Vitamin D3 and Omega-3. Personalised recommendations follow, with options to subscribe to supplements and monitor improvements.

To accelerate this, Wild Atlantic is raising €500,000 via the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS), a Revenue-approved initiative offering Irish investors significant tax relief while supporting SMEs. This year’s round promises a smart opportunity: 35% tax relief plus a 30% coupon, yielding a potential 100% gross return over four years. Funds will directly fuel the new products, building on a proven market model.

What sets Wild Atlantic apart? Research shows 75% of consumers demand additive-free products, and the brand delivers with 100% natural, ethical ingredients—with none of the “nasties.” Collaborating with experts Dr. Neville Wilson and Dr. Barbara Barrett, the team crafts science-backed formulas using sustainably sourced therapeutic-dose ingredients in micro-encapsulated capsules for superior bioavailability. Results speak volumes: thousands of tests to date reveal customers significantly improving their results and 100s of 5 star reviews affirm their commitment to improving customer wellbeing.

As the health and wellness market surges—driven by Ireland’s wellness-conscious population—Wild Atlantic is poised for expansion. “We believe health is personal, so we pioneer personalised paths in nutrition,” says an enthusiastic Amm. This vision fuels their latest move: developing two groundbreaking supplements for Energy and Sleep.

“With our EIIS offering, we’re inviting investors to support a thriving vision. Unlike larger funds that often impose hefty entrance and exit fees, we charge no fees for those investing directly with us,” notes Amm.

Wild Atlantic’s EIIS raise closes on December 31, 2025, thereby enabling investors to claim back tax relief in 2026.

For readers eyeing impact investments that blend financial returns with sustainability and societal good, this is an opportunity worth considering.

Visit www.wildatlantichealth.com or email info@wildatlantichealth.com to learn more.