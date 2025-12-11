STABLE: renowned for their fresh take on Irish gifts

STABLE OF IRELAND is home to the very best quality, locally made gifts and accessories to wear and for the home. Working specifically with Irish linen, woven wool tweeds, and hand-knit clothing, STABLE is celebrated for offering a fresh perspective on Irish gifts.

Founders Sonia Reynolds and Francie Duff design and make exclusively for their shop and online store. Their Dublin shop, based in the Westbury Mall, opened nine years ago and has become the go-to place for their premium range of Irish linen scarves, tweed clothing, and wool accessories.

The STABLE team proudly works with over 35 weavers, knitters, and skilled craftspeople from all corners of Ireland.

For a superb offering of Irish Christmas gifts, head to STABLE of Ireland, 2 Westbury Mall, Balfe Street, Dublin 2, or visit www.stable.ie. Follow them @stableofireland on Instagram.