Corporate Enforcement Authority publishes new Information Note with guidance on electronic participation in companies’ general meetings

The aim of this note is to support companies in meeting governance requirements while promoting transparency, fairness and ease of understanding in how meetings should be conducted. The recent amendments to the Companies Act 2014 enable more flexible and technology-enhanced general meetings. However, compliance depends on deliberate planning, clear communication, and a strong commitment to fair and inclusive participation. Companies that embrace these principles will be better positioned to strengthen governance, transparency and member engagement.

The Information Note provides practical guidance for companies and their directors and members on the lawful and effective conduct of virtual general meetings under the Companies Act 2014 as amended. The guidance explains the permanent statutory basis for hybrid and virtual meetings, clarifies obligations and highlights best practices, particularly in ensuring inclusive participation for stakeholders who may be less digitally proficient.

The Information Note provides a ‘key reminders’ checklist for companies when conducting their general meetings online. Companies are reminded to ensure members have the same rights whether attending in person or online and to provide extra assistance for less digitally literate members if a company is aware of such assistance being required to ensure a reasonable opportunity to participate. Companies should use secure platforms that meet requirements under Section 176A (5) and issue notices in compliance with Section 181, including clear online access instructions. They should also regularly review the company’s constitution and update meeting rules for virtual or hybrid formats. If necessary, companies are encouraged to consider investing in user-friendly platforms and offer training or guidance for participants and to remedy any technical issues as soon as possible once meetings commence. Attendees of online general meetings must be able to hear the chairperson and any person introduced by the chairperson. Attendees must also be able to speak and submit questions or comments during the meeting (as permitted by the company’s constitution).

The full Information Note is available to read now on the CEA’s website, along with a number of other information and guidance booklets that may prove useful to company directors, members and other stakeholders.