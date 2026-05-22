deVeres: Outstanding Art Auction Tuesday 26th May at 6pm

On View at 35 Kildare Street, Dublin, Ireland: 22nd-26th May

“The Irish Warhol”

Andy Warhol was a leading figure in the American pop art. His works explore the relationship between artistic expression, advertising, consumerism and celebrity culture. The Moonwalk prints are among the last works that the artist created before his death. Intended as part of a portfolio entitled TV that would depict important images from the history of television in America and include subjects such as I Love Lucy, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and the Beatles’ first appearance on The Ed Sullivan

Show, Moonwalk was the only composition from the series that was printed.

Through his interpretation of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing of 20th July 1969, Warhol employs his trademark techniques of repetition and bold colours and pays homage to the significant achievement of human space exploration but also prompts viewers to contemplate the intersection of technology, media, and cultural memory. There were 66 individual trial prints produced, each with their own unique colour variation, of which this is number 39.

“Irish Modernism”

Lot 38: William John Leech RHA, 1881-1968, CEMETERY OF ST-JEANNET (c.1928)

“Saint-Jeannet is a quiet, hilly commune in the Alpes Maritimes department in the Provence-Alpes-Côtes region in Southeastern France, overlooking Nice and the Mediterranean Sea in the distance. Leech painted his immediate location, one of which was the small cemetery, nestling on a flat plateau below their home, with the sweeping countryside beyond.”

Lot 10: Daniel O’Neill, 1920-1974, MAURA

“In this portrait-style painting by Daniel O’Neill, the striking composition centres on an enigmatic, traditionally dressed female sitting

upright before a modernist background. The woman’s gaze is directed towards the viewer through heavy lidded elliptical eyes.”

Lot 8: Mary Swanzy HRHA, 1882-1978, CUBIST TREES

“Swanzy’s style of Cubism became infused with a rhythmic lyricism. She softened colours found in nature and converted straight lines into curves. Every aspect of the painting is designed to satisfy the viewer.”

“Kerry Gold”

Lot 17: Jack Butler Yeats RHA, 1871-1957, DUSTY LANE, CO. KERRY (1913)

“This early oil painting by Jack B. Yeats depicts a roadway leading into a village set before an expansive mountain range in Co. Kerry. This sharply observed and vivid image of a Kerry village is brought to life by the intense physicality of the paint and its application as well as a keen understanding of how light can reveal form.”

Lot 18: Paul Henry RHA, RUA, 1876-1958, EVENING ON THE UPPER LAKE, KILLARNEY, 1941

“This typically atmospheric example is a larger work of pure landscape, with no signs of human life or habitation. Although its purply blues and browns are harmonious, they evoke a tangible sense of the region’s mercurial weather. Dark clouds rolling in cast shadows over the land, while brighter skies elsewhere enliven distant mountains with flecks of colour in a lighter tone.”

Bidding is now available online at www.deveres.ie

ON VIEW AT 35 KILDARE STREET: 22nd-26th May and earlier by appointment

For further details and image requests please contact: Rory Guthrie 00 353 1 6768300 / roryguthrie@deveres.ie