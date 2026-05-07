Joint venture between ESB and BnM opens Community Benefit Fund for Applications

Oweninny Power 2 DAC has announced the opening of Oweninny Wind Farm Phase 2 RESS Community Benefit Fund.

Oweninny Wind Farm is the largest onshore wind farm in Ireland with an overall installed capacity of 192MW. This is enough to generate a volume of electricity equivalent to the average annual electrical demand of approximately 140,000 homes and businesses annually.

The wind farm is a joint venture between ESB and BnM reflecting the commitment of both organisations to the Government’s target of achieving 80% renewable energy by 2030. The project was delivered in two phases. 29 turbines were erected in 2019 during Phase One, while Phase Two, consisting of 31 turbines entered commercial operation in 2023.

Local community groups, not-for-profit organisations or social enterprises that operate or service communities near the wind farm, are encouraged to apply for Funding. The Fund aims to increase public and environmental wellbeing in the community and to ensure the communities adjacent to the wind farm receive real and tangible benefits from its development in recognition of their support. The application window will remain open until Friday 15th of May 2026 at 5:00pm.

William Farrington, Manager of Wind Operations at ESB, said: “At ESB, community benefit is embedded in the way we plan, build and operate renewable energy projects. Oweninny Wind Farm has been built with the support of local communities, and this Fund is a meaningful way of ensuring that support translates into practical benefits on the ground. We are proud to work in partnership with BnM to deliver clean energy while creating positive social and environmental outcomes for the region.”

The Community Benefit Fund will be administered by an independent administrator SECAD Partnership CLG. Applications will be reviewed, assessed, and scored by a local Fund Committee consisting of representatives from the communities adjacent to the wind farm.

For further information on the Community Benefit Fund and how to apply for funding, please visit: https://www.oweninnywindfarm.ie/community-benefits/

Applications can be submitted through the online application portal here.

Should you have any queries please contact SECAD Partnership CLG on +353 21 461 3432 or info@secad.ie. Closing date for receipt of entries to the 2026 Fund is Friday 15th May 2026.