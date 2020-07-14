VARADKAR’S OVERSIZED ENTOURAGE

Date: July 14, 2020

Leo Varadkar


MICHEÁL MARTIN’S astonishing confirmation that Leo Varadkar is to benefit from the wisdom of “five or six” special advisers underlines an aggressive and unprecedented expansion of the office of Tánaiste. With generous salaries and public perceptions of ‘jobs for the boys’, the appointment of political... Read more »

