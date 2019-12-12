KEVIN DOYLE’S NEXT GOAL SINCE RETIRING from a successful soccer career, ex-Ireland international star Kevin Doyle ...

SIMONE ROCHA’S PERFECT WEEKEND LONDON-BASED Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha popped up in the Financial Times’s ...

JIM SHERIDAN’S GOOD NEWS IT IS three years since Goldhawk reported on the then prospects for ...

WILLIAM MCGLADE'S 'SWAGGER' THE 28-year-old William McGlade must be delighted with the plug for his ...

QUESTIONS FOR THE ABBEY EARLIER THIS month, the Abbey Theatre published its 2018 annual report, which ...

ABDULAZIZ’S PHOENIX FIASCO FANS OF the turf will have been fascinated by the Racing Post ...

NOEL MEADE’S NEW TEAM TED WALSH Jnr has experienced a varied career over the past decade ...

JOHN CLARKE’S CONSULTING HAVING SOLD his former Newmarket-based Plantation Stud to Mick O’Leary a few ...

IT’S A LONG TIME TO TIPPERARY IRELAND’S ongoing wait for a second all-weather track isn’t coming to an ...