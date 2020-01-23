PROFILE: FEARGAL PURCELL

Goldhawk was surprised to see his old pal Feargal Purcell on the panel for analysis of last night’s TV debate. Enda Kenny’s former press officer now works as a lobbyist for the likes of Airbnb, KBC Bank and Pfizer but still, it seems, finds time to go to bat for Fine Gael.

Feargal Purcell was back in the news last month following an explosive Dáil row over the Climate Emergency Bill. The Fine Gael handler turned lobbyist has been increasingly active on behalf of the fossil fuel industry and with a supporting role in several sensitive policy dramas, the former spin doctor is continuing a habit of making headlines.

The Kilkenny native joined the Defence Forces as a cadet at the age of seventeen and spent almost twenty years an officer, serving abroad in Bosnia and the Lebanon. On completion of a Masters in Communications, Commandant Purcell took a post in the army press room where he became a familiar face as spokesman during preparations for the deployment in Chad.

From there it was only short march to the elite corps of Fine Gael where he became deputy head of communications in 2008.