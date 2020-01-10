WILLIE WALSH’S STERLING RECORD AT IAG

The decision by Willie Walsh to parachute out of IAG (09/01/2020) will leave a pretty big space in the cockpit. As noted by Moneybags last year (see below, originally 24/01/2019), he has managed to turn IAG into the most profitable airline in the world and in particular, Aer Lingus is the most profitable airline in the group.

While Mick O’Leary has been struggling at Ryanair thanks to rostering cock-ups and the Boeing 737-Max debacle, Walsh has chartered a steadier route at IAG. Of course, he has been ridiculously well rewarded for this, with a remuneration package in 2018 of over £3m, while he is sitting on a shareholding worth £12.5m.

WILLIE WALSH’S International Airlines Group (IAG) is the most profitable airline group in the world, having returned an operating profit of over €3bn last year. Within this huge group, Aer Lingus (where Wash was forced out) is now the single most profitable airline. When compared with the other big kid on the block, Ryanair, which is struggling, IAG shares look seriously undervalued.

Walsh’s record stands up well against the controversial Mick O’Leary, who has pushed Ryanair into real turbulence courtesy of the holiday rosters debacle in September 2017, with Ryanair forced into profit warnings.

Walsh is a more measured individual, not prone to hyperbole but, in last year’s IAG annual report, he advised shareholders, “This time last year we promised our stakeholders that the best was yet to come and I am really pleased to say that we were right to make that confident prediction. 2017 was a very good year for IAG and for all of its operating companies.

“We went into the year convinced that we would do a lot more to improve our performance, but it is fantastic to see just how far we have come.”

Walsh has plenty to boast about. Not only has he dramatically improved the fortunes of BA, but also the airlines that came under its wing – Iberia and Vueling, as well as Aer Lingus.

He has also kept his word to maintain the latter’s brand and European route network and, more importantly, has exceeded undertakings in relation to the transatlantic route.

In four years, Aer Lingus’s transatlantic traffic has almost doubled to over two million passengers. The route network has expanded from the three airport destinations (New York, Boston and Chicago) Walsh inherited, with Aer Lingus now flying directly to 13 North American destinations. This has strongly boosted Irish tourism, helping to compensate for the 6% fall in UK visitors last year and a likely further collapse in the wake of Brexit.

It is true that Walsh got a phenomenal deal when buying Aer Lingus. While IAG paid E1.4bn cash, Aer Lingus at the time had E550m net cash in the bank, so the effective net cost to IAG was €850m. The (exiting) CEO of Aer Lingus, Stephen Kavanagh, completely bought into Walsh’s vision of rapidly expanding the American network while significantly reducing the airline’s unit operating costs.

Profits

When IAG bought Aer Lingus in August 2015, the company made an operating profit that year of €109m. Under Kavanagh and Walsh, this more than doubled to €230m in 2016 and increased a further 16% in 2017 to €269m, despite margins being squeezed with the new routes added.

In 2018, as US traffic built up on the new routes, load factors started improving. This seriously helped profitability, which doubled in the first half to June 2018 to €104m, with Aer Lingus now on target to easily exceed €300m operating profits for the full year. This year should push Aer Lingus’s return on capital employed up to over 30%, a seriously impressive figure and well over twice the IAG average.

Walsh has turned the BA airline within IAG into a huge success, with sales in 2017 up to €12bn and operating profits of €1.75bn, heading to €2bn this year.

More impressively, the Irish CEO turned around the floundering Iberia to achieve sales of just on €5bn in 2017 and operating profits of €376m, with Iberia heading to comfortably breach the €400m operating profit mark in 2018.

After Walsh took out Iberia, its struggling low ticket price Vueling airline looked to be heading for a crash landing. However, it delivered sales of over €2bn in 2017, returning operating profits of €188m. Vueling aims to hit the €200m mark in 2018.

In contrast to Ryanair, Walsh’s IAG uses both Airbus and Boeing planes, but the CEO is increasingly impressed by both the efficiency and longevity of the Airbus aircraft. The total complement of 546 aircraft is currently only slightly skewed in favour of Airbus. However, Walsh has decided to increase the Airbus weighting, with orders for over 200 of the new Airbus A320neos, which offer more seating and greater fuel efficiency. He has not ordered any new short-haul Boeing aircraft.

On the long-haul side, Walsh has committed to buying 100 of the new huge Airbus A350s, which carry up to 400 passengers over an extended 15,000km journey.

Not to be completely locked out of an ongoing Boeing relationship, Walsh has also ordered 35 of the new long-haul Boeing 787 Dreamliners. However, Walsh believes that focusing on the new, more cost-effective Airbus aircraft will not only deliver greater flying efficiency, but also achieve significantly greater maintenance and overhaul efficiencies, as well of course as making it easier to train up pilots with Airbus-only duties as IAG switches to nearly 80% Airbus dependence.

In results for the first nine months of 2018 just published, IAG reported sales up 5% to top €18bn and operating profits up 7% to €2.2bn. With fuel prices down significantly in the last quarter, Walsh reckons that IAG should hit an operating profit total of €3.2bn for the full year, despite carrying the cost of launching a completely new airline – Level – which is flying many new short-haul routes out of Austria in direct competition with Ryanair’s Laudamotion, where O’Leary expects to lose €150m in 2018.

MODERATE RATING

Level is also now flying transatlantic from Barcelona. Also, with the failure of Monarch last year, Walsh picked up the landing slots it had in Gatwick. He also plans to build up BA’s short-haul network from there as Heathrow becomes increasingly congested.

While the chairman of IAG, Tony Vazquez, the ex-CEO of Iberia, has one of the best-paid jobs going with a €680,000 package, the real winner, courtesy of IAG’s stratospheric performance, is, of course, Willie Walsh. And while he has been doing a remarkable job, it is still hard to justify an overall package in 2017 of €4.5m (including long-term share incentives) – a 50% increase on 2016. This does only represent 0.15% of operating profits, however, so maybe he can justify it to his board.

IAG’s share price has more than tripled over the last seven years from £1.80 to just over £6 currently, but they still look moderately rated, standing on a prospective six times price/earnings multiple – a tiny rating and only half that of Ryanair. This is despite Walsh’s consistent performance and a forecast doubling of earnings over the next five years.

Clearly when compared to Ryanair, IAG shares look remarkably undervalued and, with Norwegian Airlines marking up serious losses and Walsh planning to pounce, a successful turning round of that airline will only fuel IAG’s capacity to increase earnings.

