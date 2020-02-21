MARTIN LURCHES RIGHT

Date: February 21, 2020 - Affairs


Like Bobby Ewing out of the shower, the past is once again a dream for Michael Martin. For ten years the Corkman has sought to present the face of a caring social democratic Fianna Fáil. A posture now past its sell by date as Martin... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber