CARTOONS 3806-07

THE DESMONDS IN DUBLIN 4 NOT SURPRISINGLY, billionaire Dermot Desmond’s cunning plan to fix the housing problem ...

IN PRAISE OF MARIAN KEYES WHILE GOLDHAWK has noted John Banville’s effective marketing of his latest novel ...

JAMIE’S OFFSHORE RECIPE THERE WAS mixed news on the restaurant front this month. Following a ...

MARK BROSNAN’S BETTING PROBLEM THE NEWS that betting-exchange company Matchbook has had its UK licence temporarily ...

JOHN BANVILLE’S BLACK BOOK HAVING ADMIRED the wily John Banville’s hype offensive for his latest buke ...

MAUREEN KENNELLY’S TOP JOB THE APPOINTMENT of Maureen Kennelly as director of the Arts Council – ...

MR JANET JACKSON’S IRISH INVESTMENTS INTERESTING TO see the Sunday Times reporting that the latest international personality ...

THISTLE BLOODSTOCK FEELS STING NOT MANY people would be willing to have a light shone on ...

MARK O’NEILL’S NEW TAX BILL IT LOOKS like artist Mark O’Neill has been just a little careless ...