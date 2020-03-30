THERE HAS BEEN A MIXED reaction in Glasgow to the appointment of David Graham as head of communications at Rangers Football Club. The former DUP special advisor was elected to Belfast City Council in May and will now vacate that role for a move to... Read more »
DAVID GRAHAM’S RANGERS APPOINTMENT
THERE HAS BEEN A MIXED reaction in Glasgow to the appointment of David Graham as head of communications at Rangers Football Club. The former DUP special advisor was elected to Belfast City Council in May and will now vacate that role for a move to... Read more »