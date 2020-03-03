THIS WEEK’S APPOINTMENT of Tory minister Michael Gove as chair of the committee that will oversee the EU Withdrawal Agreement will be a cause for disquiet on this side of the Irish sea. Gove is already infamous for describing the Belfast Agreement as a “humiliation”... Read more »
GOVE LURKS
THIS WEEK’S APPOINTMENT of Tory minister Michael Gove as chair of the committee that will oversee the EU Withdrawal Agreement will be a cause for disquiet on this side of the Irish sea. Gove is already infamous for describing the Belfast Agreement as a “humiliation”... Read more »