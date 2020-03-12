OIREACHTAS SOLDIERS

Date: March 12, 2020 - Affairs


AN INTERESTING CONTEST in the Seanad elections will see Gerard Craughwell and Sarah Walshe both compete for a seat on the labour panel. Craughwell has established himself as a most vocal public advocate for members of the Defence Forces since his election to the Seanad... Read more »

