IT HAS BEEN a bitter few weeks for the Newman clan with Kate O’Connell losing her seat in Dublin Bay South and her sister Mary Newman coming well short of expectations in Tipperary. Following O’Connell’s election in 2016, there was a presumption, even a sense... Read more »
RISE AND FALL OF THE NEWMANS
IT HAS BEEN a bitter few weeks for the Newman clan with Kate O’Connell losing her seat in Dublin Bay South and her sister Mary Newman coming well short of expectations in Tipperary. Following O’Connell’s election in 2016, there was a presumption, even a sense... Read more »