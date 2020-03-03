GOLDHAWK FANS will not be surprised to learn that Saoirse McHugh is one of the three names put forward by the Green Party for Seanad Éireann. With a plethora of councillors at local authority level, green candidates are all but assured a seats but see... Read more »
SENATOR SAOIRSE MCHUGH
GOLDHAWK FANS will not be surprised to learn that Saoirse McHugh is one of the three names put forward by the Green Party for Seanad Éireann. With a plethora of councillors at local authority level, green candidates are all but assured a seats but see... Read more »