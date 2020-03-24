GOVERNMENT PLANS to introduce an income support scheme sees the average wage set at around €35,000-€40,000. This will certainly come as news to Leo Varadkar who said during the election that “the average person working full-time in Ireland earns €47,000 per year, and I don’t... Read more »
THE NEW AVERAGE
GOVERNMENT PLANS to introduce an income support scheme sees the average wage set at around €35,000-€40,000. This will certainly come as news to Leo Varadkar who said during the election that “the average person working full-time in Ireland earns €47,000 per year, and I don’t... Read more »