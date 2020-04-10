CONOR MCGINNS NEW APPOINTMENT

Date: April 10, 2020 - Affairs

Conor McGinn visiting The Army Foundation College in Harrogate


THE ELEVATION of Conor McGinn to the British Labour Party front bench is a standout indication of how the door has closed on the Corbyn era. The son of a Sinn Féin councillor and NHS nurse, McGinn left Bessbrook for London in his early twenties... Read more »

