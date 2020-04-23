Craic & Codology

COVID-19 NOTHING COMPARED TO WHAT’S COMING!!

Date: April 23, 2020

Fianna-Fail Fine-Gael

A shocking new condition that could make Covid-19 “seem like a picnic in the park” may be unleashed on the Irish population in the coming months, medical experts have warmed. Codenamed ‘FFG’, experts say the “potentially devastating mutation” will be the inevitable outcome of two... Read more »

