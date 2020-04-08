Craic & Codology

DOCTOR LEO SCRUBS UP AGAIN

Date: April 9, 2020

Leo scrubs up

With the HSE fighting to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, hundreds of former medical professionals have rejoined the struggling organisation. “We are grateful for any additional help. However, it’s safe to say that some returning staff are more welcome than others,” said one hospital porter, glancing... Read more »

