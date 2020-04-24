We wish to state that the editorial team at The Phoenix, had nothing to do with the recent recruitment advertisement for an intern. This was an action solely taken by management and we wish to fully distance ourselves from that action. Paddy Prendiville (editor) Paul Farrell (dep. editor)
EDITORIAL STATEMENT
