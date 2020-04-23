FACE-MASK DEBATE INTENSIFIES

Craic & Codology

Date: April 23, 2020 - Craic & Codology

Concern is growing that Irish politicians are attempting to mask their deficiencies by presenting a different face in public. “Two-facedness is an epidemic in Irish politics,” said one WHO official in a stark warning. “Infection is rampant in the Dáil and TDs will attach to... Read more »

