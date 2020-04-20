NOSEY PARKERS

Date: April 20, 2020 - Affairs


DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is again facing threats of legal action over proposals to limit the dominance of cars on the road.  The Dublin City Traders’ Alliance vehemently opposed the mooted pedestrianisation of College Green and the self-styled retail lobby is back rattling its sabres against... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber