SPIN DOCTOR

Date: April 28, 2020 - Affairs


“I won’t be giving regular reports on it and there won’t be any photo-ops. It will just be something I am doing quietly once a week for the duration of the emergency”  – Leo Varadkar dismisses scepticism as he “returns to the health service frontline”... Read more »

