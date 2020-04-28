“I won’t be giving regular reports on it and there won’t be any photo-ops. It will just be something I am doing quietly once a week for the duration of the emergency” – Leo Varadkar dismisses scepticism as he “returns to the health service frontline”... Read more »
SPIN DOCTOR
“I won’t be giving regular reports on it and there won’t be any photo-ops. It will just be something I am doing quietly once a week for the duration of the emergency” – Leo Varadkar dismisses scepticism as he “returns to the health service frontline”... Read more »