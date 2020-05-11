DARKNESS INTO LIGHT

Date: May 11, 2020 - Affairs

Joan Freeman


LESS THAN TWO DAYS after castigating Sinn Féin for sharing online photos of their members engaged in charity work, Leo Varadkar was busy on Twitter marking the Darkness into Light event in Dublin. In the Dáil on Thursday an Taoiseach claimed “what we do not... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber