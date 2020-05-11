LESS THAN TWO DAYS after castigating Sinn Féin for sharing online photos of their members engaged in charity work, Leo Varadkar was busy on Twitter marking the Darkness into Light event in Dublin. In the Dáil on Thursday an Taoiseach claimed “what we do not... Read more »
DARKNESS INTO LIGHT
