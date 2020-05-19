MAUREEN GAFFNEY’S LOCKDOWN ADVICE

Date: May 19, 2020 - Affairs

Maureen Gaffney


AS FAR AS portents of doom go, the re-emergence of Maureen Gaffney is a grim indication of national catastrophe. Having been a ubiquitous presence during the bailout years, the celebrity shrink has returned to guide a terrified public through the dark days of Covid-19. Just... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber