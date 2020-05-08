NEWS THAT the Vatican has approved transfer of the site at the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) as a “gift to the Irish People” will be hailed as a victory for campaigners. It will also come as some relief for Simon Harris who was badly... Read more »
VATICAN BLINKS ON ST VINCENT’S
