HARRIS’ HOSPITAL HACKERS

Date: June 24, 2020 - Affairs

Simon Harris

Simon Harris


HEALTH MINISTER Simon Harris is facing another headache as the beleaguered National Children Hospital (NCH) edges into the geopolitical crossfire. At the conclusion of an EU-China summit on Monday, new commission president Ursula von der Leyen denounced Beijing as the culprit behind a recent wave... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber