IS THERE TOO MUCH ABOUT ‘NORMAL PEOPLE’ IN THE NEWSPAPERS?

Date: June 4, 2020 - Craic & Codology

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

by Our ‘Normal People’ Staff  – Phillipa Page Are there too many filler pieces in all the newspapers about Normal People, the sensational TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s controversial novel? That’s what I’ve been asked to write about by the editor to fill up 2,000... Read more »

