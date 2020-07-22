HOOD WATCH

Date: July 22, 2020 - Affairs

Drew Harris

Drew Harris


THE POLICING AUTHORITY is showing no signs of relenting in its concern about the use of controversial spit hoods by An Garda Siochana. The fifth review of Covid policing presented to the justice minister last week points to the evidence, or rather the lack of... Read more »

