IAN BAILEY: J’ACCUSE!

Date: July 17, 2020 - Affairs

Ian Bailey


RESUMING HIS post as Attorney General, last occupied in Brian Cowen’s doom laden car-crash government of 2007-11, Paul Gallagher SC is already asserting himself. Gallagher was regarded by many — and certainly by himself — as the superior brain in that cabinet and he is... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber