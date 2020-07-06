LEAVING ASIDE Frank Feighan’s bizarre comments about “cocaine snorters” in RTE, this week’s ‘comedy’, Socially Distant, certainly begs the question of what exactly the commissioning editors are on. Unfortunately, James Cotter’s lockdown effort – broadcast on Monday – was predictably quarantined from any outbreak of... Read more »
TV REVIEW: SOCIALLY DISTANT (RTE ONE)
LEAVING ASIDE Frank Feighan’s bizarre comments about “cocaine snorters” in RTE, this week’s ‘comedy’, Socially Distant, certainly begs the question of what exactly the commissioning editors are on. Unfortunately, James Cotter’s lockdown effort – broadcast on Monday – was predictably quarantined from any outbreak of... Read more »