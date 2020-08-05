CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Richard Moore who is to head up MI6 from the Autumn. Born in Libya, Moore has spent a career in the diplomatic services, serving as ambassador to Turkey before climbing to the post Director General at the Foreign Office. One... Read more »
RICHARD MOORE’S APPOINTMENT
CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Richard Moore who is to head up MI6 from the Autumn. Born in Libya, Moore has spent a career in the diplomatic services, serving as ambassador to Turkey before climbing to the post Director General at the Foreign Office. One... Read more »