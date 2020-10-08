CARTOONS 3820-08

AMANDA PRATT’S RESTORATION ODD TO see that Monkstown-based Amanda Pratt, formerly of Avoca, has just ...

LOUISE O’NEILL’S OUTSIDER SPARE A thought for Ian Bailey, who is well used to finding ...

BARRY CONNOLLY’S BIG MOVE INTERESTING TO see the name of Barry ‘Red Bull’ Connolly associated with ...

STERN TIMES FOR ROMAN WITH HOME holidays the flavour of the month, many Irish destinations have ...

NOEL MEADE’S CLAIMS SINCE RACING resumed in June, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has been viewed ...

SI’S SMALL CAST WITH SCREEN Ireland splashing more ‘development’ cash on another tranche of Covid-dependent ...

MAURICE O’CONNELL’S SPIRIT FEATURED IN the ‘My Favourite Room’ section of the Sindo’s Life magazine ...

WAITING ON SHEIKH HAMDAN ASSORTED RACEHORSE owners and breeders are unlikely to be looking forward to ...

AUDIT’S PREDICTABLE PLOT THE OVERDUE ‘audit’ of the independent film and TV drama production sector ...