LABOUR POLITICIAN turned business lobbyist, Lorraine Higgins, surely felt a chill as her fellow diner Brian Hayes was grilled on Radio One’s Drivetime this week. While some keen golfers continue to absent themselves from important meetings, for others the show must go on in the... Read more »
LORRAINE HIGGINS OUT OF HIDING
