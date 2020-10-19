ROBERT QUIRKE’S PASSPORT

Date: October 19, 2020 - Affairs

Robert Quirke


THE LATEST digital technologies are to play a major role in the fight against Covid-19, or at least this is what Robert Quirke, who has been busy promoting his Health Passport Ireland app,  hopes. Similar to those already floated in Asia since the pandemic began,... Read more »

