THE LATEST digital technologies are to play a major role in the fight against Covid-19, or at least this is what Robert Quirke, who has been busy promoting his Health Passport Ireland app, hopes. Similar to those already floated in Asia since the pandemic began,... Read more »
ROBERT QUIRKE’S PASSPORT
THE LATEST digital technologies are to play a major role in the fight against Covid-19, or at least this is what Robert Quirke, who has been busy promoting his Health Passport Ireland app, hopes. Similar to those already floated in Asia since the pandemic began,... Read more »