ROCK THE VOTE

Date: October 2, 2020 - Affairs

Noel Rock

Noel Rock


WHAT fortuitous timing as Leo Varadkar made a splash this week with plans to heavily punish price gouging ticket touts. With the sporting and entertainment industries all but closed to the public, many were left bemused by the Government’s priorities, but former TD Noel Rock... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber