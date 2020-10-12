RYAN’S STALLED COUP

Date: October 12, 2020 - Affairs

Roisin Garvey

Roisin Garvey


ÉAMON RYAN’S precarious leadership was on display this weekend, when after two meetings of the Green Party’s new Executive, the committee failed to appoint a chair.  With an enlarged parliamentary party now in Leinster House, efforts are underway to wrest power back to the hands... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber