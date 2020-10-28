WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RECORDS LEGAL BLUNDER?

Date: October 28, 2020

Paul Gallagher

Paul Gallagher


QUESTIONS WILL be asked about Attorney General Paul Gallagher following the sustained controversy over the Mother and Baby Homes legislation. The public response in recent weeks took all in Leinster House by surprise and is set to echo long after the Commission delivers its final... Read more »

