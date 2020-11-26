LATE LOBBYISTS

Date: November 26, 2020 - Affairs

Michael D'Arcy

Michael D'Arcy


AS DEBATE on reform of the Lobbying Act commenced in Dáil Éireann this week, the careers of some former politicians are in renewed focus. Amendments tabled by Pearse Doherty and Máiréad Farrell on Tuesday were countered by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath to the effect... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber