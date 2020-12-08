VIRGIN MEDIA viewers were treated to some brass neck revisionism on Thursday courtesy of Fine Gael’s Barry Ward. While those TDs who voted against paying student nurses ran for cover last week, it fell to the Senator to defend the Government’s embarrassing delay. In the... Read more »
BARRY WARD’S TRAINING
