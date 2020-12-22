It’s once more into the fray for the indefatigable Frank McNamara and Theresa Lowe, whose financial misfortunes had a very public airing last year. With their well-documented difficulties out of the way, the pair appear to be launching a return to the world of entertainment.... Read more »
FRANK AND THERESA’S MUSICAL SWANSONG?
