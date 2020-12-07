NOEL SMYTH’S CREDITORS MEETINGS

Noel Smith


IT LOOKS like an eventful end of 2020 is in store for solicitor-turned-property-developer Noel Smyth, with a number of his businesses the subject of creditors meetings next week. Dealmaker Smyth (who was Ben Dunne’s legal eagle when the walls came crashing down around Squire Haughey)... Read more »

