IT LOOKS like an eventful end of 2020 is in store for solicitor-turned-property-developer Noel Smyth, with a number of his businesses the subject of creditors meetings next week. Dealmaker Smyth (who was Ben Dunne’s legal eagle when the walls came crashing down around Squire Haughey)... Read more »
NOEL SMYTH’S CREDITORS MEETINGS
IT LOOKS like an eventful end of 2020 is in store for solicitor-turned-property-developer Noel Smyth, with a number of his businesses the subject of creditors meetings next week. Dealmaker Smyth (who was Ben Dunne’s legal eagle when the walls came crashing down around Squire Haughey)... Read more »