Following a period of reflection, I fully concur that those who selflessly undertake unsavoury, emotional and often dangerous work in this country should rightly have their sacrifices recognised through some level of financial payment. From having their finger on the pulse to exploring the inner... Read more »
TAOISEACH CONCEDES ‘FRONTLINE HEROES DESERVE BETTER’
Following a period of reflection, I fully concur that those who selflessly undertake unsavoury, emotional and often dangerous work in this country should rightly have their sacrifices recognised through some level of financial payment. From having their finger on the pulse to exploring the inner... Read more »